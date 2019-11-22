For Manja and Friendly Friday this week – Construction.
Tbilisi is a magical mix of old and new. The whole city is a big construction site.
Some streets and houses needed much help to be still standing. Strange constructions – but obviously they helped.
3 comments on “Friendly Friday – Construction”
Great photos!
Thank you for your entry, Leya. I’ve been following your Georgia posts with great interest. It seems quite a world apart. I haven’t seen many photos from here yet. Quite extraordinary.
♥