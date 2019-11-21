Thursday Thoughts – A Last Walk – Until Next Time, Aleksandr!

For the last hours of our walk together, we understood that Aleksandr had saved…

…some of the very finest of courtyards in Tbilisi. But – what is the finest is of course in the eye of the beholder. First some other special pieces we passed.

The leaning clock tower was created by the renowned Georgian puppeteer Rezo Gabriadze. On the hour, a window opens at the top and an angel strikes the bell. Below the clock, a screen opens and shows the circle of life: boy meets girl, marriage, childbirth and funeral. Oh, these doors…so beautiful Small bags like these were hung out with food for the poor Colourful ladies were not many… …but all colours in cats were to be found

This courtyard, with a fantastic spiral staircase, was so amazing I had to return here the next day. With some luck, I found it again – but then without any laundry.

Aleksandr had earlier that day shown us some of his artwork and photos, so when we reached this well hidden courtyard – I recognized the spectacular wooden spiral staircase. I took a deep breath and started rather floating than walking in…

…to a dream. Just imagine what this place must have been like – say a hundred years ago… I hope you will enjoy this courtyard gallery of images from different angles – just could not stop myself. We stayed to talk some with the lovely family who lives here now.

They had restored the houses indoors, but the majestic staircase was for the authorities to restore…which unfortunately had not been done. I asked if they still used the staircase – the answer was Yes, and a moment later a man came running down those steps! It did Not look safe. I do hope they will save this architectural treasure for future generations. In Georgia they still have the skills and knowledge – but they should not wait too long.

I hate goodbyes…and with Aleksandr’s passionate soul, this time it was really hard for me. We had to leave him here with his exhibition in his favorite street, next to his favorite balcony. A very special man whom I am very grateful to have met.

Thank You, Aleksandr, for your warm and generous sharing of Tbilisi ♥