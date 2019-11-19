For cheering us up – so grateful in this November gloom – Cee’s Red!
Flowers, flowers – from me. Bottle brush, roses and…
…a tiny, but intense, gem
9 comments on “CFFC: Red”
Stunning reds! At first I didn’t notice the bees…and then they popped right out! Your photos brightened my day!
A lovely comment – brightened my day too! So grey here…
Beautiful crimson jewels. 😍
Thank you, Sylvia!
Just wonderful!
I like all the bees that are lurking in that red. The second shot looks like it could be part of a Carl Larsson painting.
janet
Thank you, Janet – well, I agree on both statements!
Love the little gems, Leya 😁
😀