This week Amy asks us to contemplate Waiting – something all of us have to learn early in life. How do You look upon it? Here is something from my way of thinking – quite literally, Waiting…and some quotes to go with it.

In the header, one of my favorite ladies – even if she is not a Real Lady-in-Waiting…

The universe is full of magical things, patiently waiting for our wits to grow sharper.

Eden Phillpotts

And while we are waiting for that to happen…

Some things are waiting for their proper owners…

Some people are waiting for proper leaders to lead…

There is no great achievement that is not the result of patient working …

…and waiting.

J. G. Holland

All things come to him who waits – provided he knows what he is waiting for.

Woodrow T. Wilson

The worst part of life is waiting. The best part of life is to have someone worth waiting for.

Unknown

And sure enough even waiting will end…if you can just wait long enough.

William Faulkner

Finally –

On climate change, we often don’t fully appreciate that it is a problem. We think it is a problem waiting to happen. Kofi Annan

Thank you All for last week’s Creepy creeps! ( – tough sleeping this whole week…) So very creative and diverse posts! We never imagined the world could be so full of creepiness!

As always, have a great week – Tina, Patti, Amy and I are eagerly waiting for your interpretations! Also, stay tuned for Tina’s LAPC #73 on November 23. If you wait for tomorrow, tomorrow comes. If you don’t wait for tomorrow, tomorrow comes.

Senegalese Proverb