Macro Monday – The Last Aster – Again
22 comments on “Macro Monday – The Last Aster – Again”
Wow!
/Skvitt
We should all go out so beautifully!
janet
I wish!
These photos take my breath away. Beautiful.
Glad to send some enchantment!
Wonderful Ann-Christine!!!
Thank you, Paulo!
This is amazing, Leya. ❤️❤️❤️
♥ Thank you – they are some of my most loved garden flowers♥
Helt fantastiskt underbart vackert!!!
Tack, Anita! Frost är ljuvligt, men nu finns inga blommor kvar…
Oooh. Lovely photo, but …. poor thing.
Thank you – and yes, they are gone now.
Beautiful 🙂
Thank you!
Oh!!!!! Gorgeous
♥
Ever so wonderful A-C 🙂
I wish I could send some of this cold to your overheated country, Brian. Terrible news on the radio. Stay safe.
I shall Ann-Christine 🙂 Yes relief is welcome
Oh, bless! I need to give it a hug 🙂 🙂 Superb shots, darlin!
Thank you , Jo! Now all the beauty is only in the photos…