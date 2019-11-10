Silent Sunday Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
14 comments on “Silent Sunday”
How nice to still have lovely flowers.
Hidden in the grass, they are still there.
You’ve done it again. Another beautiful macro.
janet
Beautiful, love the colour
And in November! Thank you.
Janet – how great you enjoyed it! I do love that lens, but use it too seldom. It is rather heavy and you have to keep still, and I hate bringing my tripod…
Love the detail captured in this photo. So beautiful
Thank you! It is Sage.
Gorgeous! Please follow my Photography blog 🙂
Thank you
astounding! so beautiful
The last Sage!
Ah, this is great, A C!
♥♥♥