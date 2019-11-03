Silent Sunday Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
16 comments on “Silent Sunday”
A double sunburst! Fabulous. 😊
So lovely Ann-Christine!!!
Stunning!
❤
Lovely:)
♥
Nice one, Leya.
Thank you!
Very good!
Oooh! A double starburst and beautifully framed island. Very nice, Ann-Christine.
A lovely morning, the last days at our summer house. Glad you enjoyed it too.
Nice double SunStar.
Quite lovely morning too.
Enjoying the peace and quiet this early morning 🙂 🙂
Mmm – me too.
