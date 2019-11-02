For this week’s Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #70, Patti is our host, and she is inviting us to explore the world of monochrome– which includes black and white and sepia, as well as different shades of one color.
Patti also allows us, for an extra challenge, to try using a selective color – which is easily done in Lightroom for example. Just take out all colours (saturation) in the colour table – except the one you decide to keep. Sometimes you will find it gives the image that little ”extra touch”.
I have chosen one B&W ( a sweet meeting on the steps in Mariacka Street, Gdansk ) and three with selective colour – looking forward to Your posts!
The new WWII museum in Gdansk – keeping the colour Orange
A carpet shop in Tbilisi – keeping the colour Red
A shop in Mariacka Street, Gdansk – keeping the colour Lilac
We had a lot of fun with all the Doubles for Tina last week – thank you for posting with such great variety and creativity!
Next week it is my turn (Leya) to host challenge #71, so please be
sure to stop by and find out what is on the table!
As always, Patti, Amy, Tina and I hope you will join us. We thank you for your continued support of this challenge.
34 comments on “Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #70 – Monochrome”
I just love the cat!!
The pops of color make these photos so dramatic! My favorite is the lilac dresses.
Superb contributions Christine! Love the creativity in those shots. Gdansk … I have one-day memory there back in 1995, a beautiful place!
I’ll meet you there next time you go😊
That looks like a great plan! 😀 I will have a personal photographer like celebrities! 😀
What great pictures Ann-Christine! Love the way you accented one color, makes the image so interesting.
Thank you for a lovely comment!
great combination: cat and shoes … 🙂
Glad you appreciated it – maybe sounds weird, but I loved it…;-D
That cat is absolutely adorable, Ann-Christine. Your other shots really highlight the effects of selective colors. I didn’t know it was easy to do in Lightroom. I always use Photoshop. I should try Lightroom, though! Thanks for telling us how to do that!
Hi Patty – thank you for a great challenge this week – I had fun! The cat shot was a really fast one – walking the steps I realized we were meeting over that cat – who did not mind at all. Everybody patting him… And, I caught that shoe too – love those. I had such shoes as a child, and they were my favorites.
☺️I have a soft spot for animals, too. We had a dog and a cat years ago. I still miss them!
♥
I don’t use Lightroom or Photoshop but I love the effect you’ve created here.
Glad to share some fun! I think any photo program has got the possibility of saturation? Then this is an option to have fun!
Cats touch my heart.
Oh, I agree. This was a fun meeting as two people were going down/up the steps, and the cat did not mind.
These extra touches are so creative, beautiful, AC! Really cool!
Glad to share, Amy! I love trying out what colour looks most interesting – and it is so easily done.
Hmmmm…….I must admit I never thought of doing the selective color that way A-C. What a great suggestion! Your images definitely show how effective it is. Lovely post today!
Glad to have come up with something interesting – it is an easy way to have fun!
Interesting set of images, A C!
Having fun! And the first shot was a fast meeting on the steps when I realized that two people were meeting over that sweet cat. And I love the shoe! I always wanted a pair of such shoes…had a pair as a child.
Oh, great!
That’s an extraordinary building in Gdansk, Ann-Christine. 🙂 🙂 I don’t use Lightroom either but am always impressed by the effects you can achieve.
Love that building – very impressive it is. And the museum very well organized – but depressive… And, I guess any program for photography has the same possibilities. It is the saturation/nonsaturation that does it.
Very creative and effective use of monochrome and one colour:)
Glad you enjoyed them – I think it is great fun to see how the whole image changes your attitude to it! I usually try several possibilities. If you do, there is always one that stands out to be chosen. And not always the one you thought from the start.
I agree – even just changing from colour to black and white can change a whole image
It does – and sometimes makes a minor revolution!
Astonishing effects. I don’t use Lightroom. Maybe I should investigate. However, my comment is more about the WWII Museum at Gdansk. It’s probably one of the most moving museums I have ever visited. A phenomenal achievement.
A very well organized museum indeed. And it showed all the horrors of that war. Some I could not stand to watch, but having seen films from the war so many times, you still know. Last year (?) it seemed the Polish government tried to stop the museum from opening, but thankfully it did.
I didn’t know that. One of the things that interested me was their view of the war as it played out in England. A different perspective.
Yes, some things really were new to me. Japan vs China brought new light on it as well.