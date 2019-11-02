Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #70 – Monochrome

For this week’s Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #70, Patti is our host, and she is inviting us to explore the world of monochrome– which includes black and white and sepia, as well as different shades of one color.

Patti also allows us, for an extra challenge, to try using a selective color – which is easily done in Lightroom for example. Just take out all colours (saturation) in the colour table – except the one you decide to keep. Sometimes you will find it gives the image that little ”extra touch”.

I have chosen one B&W ( a sweet meeting on the steps in Mariacka Street, Gdansk ) and three with selective colour – looking forward to Your posts!

The new WWII museum in Gdansk –  keeping the colour Orange

A carpet shop in Tbilisi – keeping the colour Red

A shop in Mariacka Street, Gdansk – keeping the colour Lilac

We had a lot of fun with all the Doubles for Tina last week – thank you for posting with such great variety and creativity!

 

Next week it is my turn (Leya) to host challenge #71, so please be
sure to stop by and find out what is on the table!

As always, Patti, Amy, Tina and I hope you will join us. We thank you for your continued support of this challenge.

 

 

