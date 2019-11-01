For Frank this week – Coast.
In the header – Spain, north west coast.
Ostia Antica, Italy
Scotland
Off the coast of Ecuador, Galapagos
Sweden
Iceland
Makes me want to travel. I would love to visit Iceland! Thanks for sharing.
Love them especially the Galapagos scenery. Thanks.
A beautiful sequence Ann-Christine, I especially love your capture of the dogs on the beach in Scotland! 🤗💖🐕 xxx
So many different coasts and all beautiful. How wonderful.
Such a diverse selection. You’ve photographed them so beautifully.
Nice. You do get around. 🙂
So very pretty pictures! 🧚🏻♀️💓
Gosh, what a lovely, varied and well-travelled selection.
beautiful photos . i love birds and wildlife . beautiful photography