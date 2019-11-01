Tuesday Photo Challenge – Coast

For Frank this week – Coast.

In the header – Spain, north west coast.

Ostia Antica, Italy

Scotland

Off the coast of Ecuador, Galapagos

Sweden

Iceland

 

 

 

 

 

 

9 comments on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Coast

