Thursday Thoughts – Guest Blogger – Chernobyl, a Visit

My son went to Kiev and Chernobyl this Autumn, and I asked him if he would share some of his photos and impressions on this blog. He said yes, and I am happy to have him here once again. Hope you will enjoy his work!
I’ve wanted to visit Chernobyl for a long time. The combination of two of my biggest interests; urban exploration and history, took me here.
The worst nuclear disaster in history took place in April 26th 1986. A disaster releasing an amount of radioactivity equal to 400 Hiroshima bombs.
Pripyat had 50 000 citizens who were evacuated by bus, roughly 1,5 days after the accident. They were given false promises of coming back – and so they left everything, even their beloved pets.
Every corridor in the buildings I visited felt endless. Seemingly reaching for the end of the world.
The Middle School was modern and well equipped with both music halls and sports facilities. They even had a large storage where they kept child-sized Soviet gas masks, in case of an emergency..
This was one of five secondary schools in this town. Hundreds of children once ran up and down these corridors. It almost felt like all of these notebooks, documents and files tried to chase after their owners when they left.
There are an endless amount of houses out in the Chernobyl woods. Some hide treasures, but most of them are just husks. Although they are just as beautiful.
The Duga Radar was a so called ”over-the-horizon” radar that was supposed to detect missiles and airstrikes. Soon, it got the nickname ”The Russian Woodpecker” because of the repetitive tapping noise it caused at 10Hz on shortwave radios.
The radar itself is enormous – towering 150 meters high and around 700 meters wide.
We managed to sneak past security and get a peek at cooling tower #5. It was supposed to pump large amounts of water around the reactor for cooling, but the tower was never finished after reactor #4 exploded.
The ”Palace of Culture Energetik” was a large community center for the citizen of Pripyat. ”Energetik” is a wordplay – meaning both ”energetic” and ”power plant worker”. The purpose was to have a wide range of recreational activities including a library, gym, swimming pool, dancing halls and the very theater in the image above.
I am barely even scratching the surface of the stories and the history of Chernobyl. If you are interested in learning more, I recommend the TV Series called ”Chernobyl” on HBO. They portray the disaster in an incredibly powerful and emotional way, while staying close to the facts and real life stories. I also recommend the book which the show is based on: ”Voices from Chernobyl” by Svetlana Alexievich.
I would love to answer any questions that you might have.
Regards,
David P
16 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Guest Blogger – Chernobyl, a Visit”
Powerful, beautiful photos, David. They capture the story of Chernobyl so well. Did you feel the place was almost ‘haunted’ with lost dreams and memories?
Beautiful silence. I love the story. I will look up Chernobyl.
Very interesting
This is a great post lady. Beautiful images. I’ll look for Chernobyl – I feel I have come across this before but ahve avoided it because of the potential water works that may come with it.. Thank you for sharing and the inspiration to learn more!
Interesting post and very atmospheric photos. I read somewhere that this had become a tourist attraction. Strange.
Fascinating! I didn’t realize that you could visit there -I can’t imagine what that must have been like. These pictures are amazing, thanks for sharing them. I’m almost done with the HBO series about this event, and I’ve also read ”Voices From Chernobyl.” It’s tough stuff to get through!
I really enjoyed seeing these photos from Chernobyl. I remember that it rained ash from Chernobyl where we live at the time, in northern Sweden. I would be scared to visit Chernobyl in real life, even after all these years, but I very much enjoyed seeing the photos. I’ve watched part of the TV series.
Great post! I seem to recall, a few years back, in the documentary ”Life After People” a segment on how Nature had started taking over various evacuated sites around the Chernobyl area. My memory of it was the surprise at how much more quickly the dangerous levels of toxins had reduced than was estimated – and nature doing ‘her thing’ without interference was quoted as reason….any thoughts on that? Thanks for the recommendations to learn more – will check them out! 🙂
ooh, this sounds super interesting.
I received as gift, this birthday, the original 2 hour documentary of ”How the Earth Was Made” and believe the original ”Life after People” is in the set, too – will check it out – often the things I remember were included in the original documentary BEFORE it was turned into a weekly program – but i watch/listen to so many documentaries, sometimes I ‘bleed’ the stories together over the years…. 🙂
Just rewatched. A town in the Ukraine at 20 years out from Chernobyl evacuation. Unsure of spelling so forgive please… Kripiya? They show changes over just 20 years of no people
”Absence of humans for 20 years outweighed the damage from the nuclear accident ”.
Your photographs tell a very poignant story David and the devastating effect it has had on the health of the local people and their children is something the people in the Scottish Highlands have taken to heart. Every Summer they welcome children from Chernobyl who come to our coast to spend a few weeks’ holiday with host families. Breathing the clean air here, even for a few weeks, has a beneficial effect on these children and their health. Do you have support programmes for the Chernobyl children in Sweden too?
What a great programme.
Thank you, it’s so lovely to see 🙂
The photos and story are both amazing and heartbreaking.