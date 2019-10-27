Silent Sunday Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
11 comments on “Silent Sunday”
Silent and beautiful!
❤
What an interesting building – it is by the coast?
Thank you – but no, it is between two rivers though.
🙂
Silent indeed, wherever it is…..
Georgia. And nobody lives there or nearby…
Ooooh, remote
Remote.
That is a unique site, beautifully captured!
Thank you, Amy. Thousands of years old it is.