We happened to land in Tbilisi the day before the annual October festival – two days of celebrating the grape harvest of the year. What luck! Follow me to the market!
The whole city on its feet, night and day. The first thing we noticed were the many ”braids” of candy called Churchkhela. Delicious! (Recipe in the link.)
They make long threads of mostly walnuts or hazelnuts, then dip them in boiled/cooked grape juice. A long process for several layers, but oh…the taste! We bough many with us home – all colours.
The lovely ”Tree of Life”, by sculptor David Monavarlisashvili, offers so much to discover for children – and grown-ups… It greatly reminded me of one of my children’s favorite authors, Shaun Tan, his books and movies.
And the nights were warm, slowly walking the Rike Park and Peace Bridge. The bridge stretches 150 metres (490 ft) over the Kura River to create a contemporary design feature connecting Old Tbilisi with the new district. The official opening took place on May 6, 2010. Architect, Italian Michele De Lucchi.
6 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – The Harvest is In”
These are wonderful images.
I love visiting places during festivals and special days. My culture does t have nearly enough festivals!!
Neither does mine – love going when I am away. Love watching people, and love it when they don’t all have a cell phone to stare at. Meet people’s eyes!
That’s a huge part of it. It seems impossible to go anywhere here where people aren’t glued to those damned devices.
What a fantastic farmers market! I can still ”smell” the farmers market’s from my childhood summers in southern Spain, where my mom loved to go every summer.
Markets are beautiful!
Yes indeed!