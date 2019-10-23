Wordless Wednesday Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
16 comments on “Wordless Wednesday”
Breathtaking Ann-Christine, have a nice day!!!
This is breathtaking, Leya!
Oh vilken fin allé, snyggt fotad.
I love tree lined streets. Beautiful autumn yellow-gold.Nicely done, Ann-Christine.
A lovely, misty morning. Thank you, Steve!
Beautiful
Breathtakingly beautiful, in an autumnal way 🙂 🙂
Glad you enjoyed it, Jo!
So love this one A-C 🙂
Lovely misty mornings this week – thank you!
Love a misty morning view 🙂
Lovely. France?
Sweden, my nearest town Hässleholm
Still very lovely!
Beautiful.
An avenue we would all like to promenade on.
Regards Thom
Thank you, Thom. Misty mornings now – Autumnal joys.