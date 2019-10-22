Paula of Lost in Translation has another Special prompt for us – here we go!
In the header – traditional symbiotic
marsh
symbiotic – The dressage champion Jan Brink and his beloved Briar
stately – Aslan of Narnia
shack
scarlet
6 comments on “Thursday’s Special: Pick a Word in October – Year 4”
Love the Shack, and Scarlet, A C
You caught every word so beautifully here, Ann-Christine.
the turk’s cap lilies are spectacular in scarlet
Very nice collection of images, Ann-Christine.
Everyone so perfect Ann-Christine. Lovely images 🙂
Your photos are beautiful.