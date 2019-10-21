Macro Monday Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
7 comments on “Macro Monday”
This is sooo gorgeous!!
That’s just beautiful, Leya! I could look at it all day
Wow, stunning 😁
Hi. I’m visiting you after a long long time and what a shot! Splendid!!
There’s a whole other world in that drop of dew.
Fabulous A-C 🙂
Beautiful!