For Frank this week – a memory. ”…find an image in your back catalog that still grabs your attention and share it!” This is the only time in my life that I have seen snowy apples…our neighbour had not finished his autumn harvest, and suddenly, one morning, it was snowing heavily. I can say I was fast getting my camera out. I still love the sight of those snow capped apples!
9 comments on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Back Catalogue”
beautiful contrast! 🙂
Looks so pretty.
Thank you, Colline, I guess I will never see such a thing again.
What a beautiful treat. It isn’t often you see something like that.
No – it isn’t.
Wonderful contrasts!
;-D
Oh my gosh! Snowy apples are beautiful.
Thank you, Cindy – I believe they are! And rare…