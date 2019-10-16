Wordless Wednesday Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
18 comments on “Wordless Wednesday”
Fabulous sculpture. I love complex detailed work like this which really engages the viewer.
Wow, what a find! 🙂
An amazing piece of art work. Has a feeling of steam punk. I love you tight framing. It brings out the sculpture in an enticing way.
I agree, Otto – loved this one and stayed there for half an hour to see as many details as possible. In fact it is a whole tree, a normally sized apple tree. It stands in Rike park, Tbilisi, Georgia. And it oozes steampunk!
That is a really cool sculpture.
Glad you like it – in fact it was a whole tree, the size of an ordinary apple tree!
Fascinating!
Isn’t it! It was a whole tree the size of an ordinary apple tree. Reminded me of the works of artist Shaun Tan.
Det var en spännande konstruktion!
Jo – det var ett helt träd! Detaljrikt och spännande. Alla barn (och vuxna) var fullständigt fascinerade.
Oh wow!where did you see this- not in Skäne?
Tbilisi – it was a whole tree. Reminded me of Shaun Tan, the Australian artist. We loved all his books.
It’s great!
Wonderful 🙂
Love it myself – it reminded me of your Australian artist Shaun Tan. We all love his books.
I wasn’t sure of his work but had to have a look and knew some of his works.
Interesting sculpture. Also a birdhouse?
In fact it is a whole tree the size of an ordinary apple tree. Very inspiring. The artist has also put in little doors and boxes, strange critters a.s.o. It reminded me of the Australian artist Shaun Tan.