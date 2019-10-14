Macro Monday – The last Bee before Winter? Frost has taken most of my autumn flowers, and bees and butterflies are almost gone. Every now and then, there is still a glimpse of sun – and a glimpse of life. Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
2 comments on “Macro Monday – The last Bee before Winter?”
Even our late blooming flowers have all pretty much passed with just a few here and there remaining. Even fewer bees now. Very nice, Ann-Christine.
I think this is beautiful, I shared it on my Twitter feed.
Cheers, and a lovely Monday to you!