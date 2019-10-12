What I like about photographs is that they capture a moment that’s gone forever, impossible to reproduce.
– Karl Lagerfeld
Taking photos of people or animals when they have no idea that you’re doing it is called candid photography. One of the beautiful things with photography is being able to catch someone in the act. It adds natural life to your pictures. Even if my choices here are mostly in B&W, of course feel free to use what you find most suitable for your shots!
So, this week I thought we would go for candid photos of people or animals – Have fun with the challenge, and we are looking forward to seeing your candid finds!
It is always about keeping your eyes open and be prepared when an opportunity comes up – have your camera ready and just shoot.
Remember to take many photos…the digital cameras give us unique chances to choose which photos to keep or not:
Your first 1,000 photographs are your worst. – Henri Cartier-Bresson
Sometimes it might feel a bit difficult to photograph people – at least if you are a shy person, like me. A great help can be if you have a longer lens that gives you the possibility to ”hide” behind it and still get close. With a little luck, and practice, you sometimes get one of those lovely smiles – or two.
If your pictures aren’t good enough, you’re not close enough.
– Robert Capa
But, sometimes maybe you should not get too close – catching the moment is also catching your own feeling of what is in front of you…
Photography is a love affair with life. – Burk Uzzle
My photos were made in Bhutan, Morocco, Denmark and Georgia (Tbilisi).
