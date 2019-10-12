Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #67 – Candid

What I like about photographs is that they capture a moment that’s gone forever, impossible to reproduce.
– Karl Lagerfeld

Taking photos of people or animals when they have no idea that you’re doing it is called candid photography. One of the beautiful things with photography is being able to catch someone in the act. It adds natural life to your pictures. Even if my choices here are mostly in B&W, of course feel free to use what you find most suitable for your shots!

So, this week I thought we would go for candid photos of people or animals – Have fun with the challenge, and we are looking forward to seeing your candid finds!

It is always about keeping your eyes open and be prepared when an opportunity comes up – have your camera ready and just shoot.

Remember to take many photos…the digital cameras give us unique chances to choose which photos to keep or not:

Your first 1,000 photographs are your worst. – Henri Cartier-Bresson

Sometimes it might feel a bit difficult to photograph people – at least if you are a shy person, like me. A great help can be if you have a longer lens that gives you the possibility to ”hide” behind it and still get close. With a little luck, and practice, you sometimes get one of those lovely smiles – or two.

If your pictures aren’t good enough, you’re not close enough.

– Robert Capa

But, sometimes maybe you should not get too close – catching the moment is also catching your own feeling of what is in front of you…

Photography is a love affair with life. – Burk Uzzle

My photos were made in Bhutan, Morocco, Denmark and Georgia (Tbilisi).

Thank you for all the wonderful frames filled for Patti last week! If you haven’t seen her beautiful post yet – please pay her a visit!

It is difficult to pick some of the many interesting posts from last week, but,

Have you seen these:

  • Wandering Dawgs — gives us colorful butterflies and flowers, and a lovely bee capture.

Be sure to link to the original post, (Links posted within the Reader are not working correctly) and to use the Lens-Artists tag to help us find you. For instructions on how to join us, click here– and of course be sure to visit Amy’s blog next week for Challenge #68!

As I have been traveling this last week, I will try to keep up with you better further on!  This Monday though,  a new company will start providing internet in our town, so – a short hint of possible trouble for me …. but I will soon find you!

 

As always, Amy, Tina, Patti and I hope you will join us.

 

43 comments on “Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #67 – Candid

  3. These are incredible! Part of me feels guilty taking photos of people when they don’t know it. I quickly get over that! I’m in London right now, will see if I can get some goodies tomorrow. Fun challenge 😉

    Svara

    • Thank you, Tina! So glad you liked them – because it is not my speciality at all either. The opening photo is one of my greatest favorites ever.

      Svara

    • Now that was praise that really made me blush…Brenda. Thank you. But I am very glad if my photography makes you want to take more pictures!

      Svara

  15. A beautiful set of candid photos. I love how you captured their expressions, especially the first one. Thank you for the wonderful tips, AC!

    Svara

  18. Wonderful idea as a subject, Leya! I always loved candid photography and in fact as a travel photographer, this is what I’m doing vs. posed photography. Candid photography is a form a photojournalism – documentary photography. It’s not only about people not being aware, but mainly about people not posing for you. GREAT! I love your shots too 🙂

    Svara

