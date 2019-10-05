Filling the frame offers a sense of completeness, clarity, inclusion, and comfort. We essentially “dive in” and experience the true essence of what the subject has to offer.
– Lucas Martin
Last week Tina challenged us to share images of a special place or country. This week Patti is hosting, and she is asking us to fill the frame – what will You be filling Yours with?
Here are some of My filled frames, a variety of choices.
Wooden steps
An umbrella
A quarter of a stone circle
Garlic
Leaves
A poppy
And Princess of the Night
Now Patti, Tina, Amy and I are looking forward to seeing Your filled frames! And before you go – be sure to visit my blog, Leya, next week for Challenge #67!
New to Lens-Artists? Click here to learn how to join us. Remember to tag your response Lens-Artists and to link it to Tina’s original post, rather than the reader version, to make sure we can all find you.
4 comments on “Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #66 – Fill the Frame”
Lovely response to this challenge. I especially love the leaves with that tiny red beetle.
What a glorious frame fillers Ann-Christine 🙂
Beautifully framed, AC! The header is incredible. The last one is my favorite.
Happy travels. 🙂
All very nice frame fillers, Ann-Christine.