Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #66 – Fill the Frame

Filling the frame offers a sense of completeness, clarity, inclusion, and comfort. We essentially “dive in” and experience the true essence of what the subject has to offer.

– Lucas Martin



Last week Tina challenged us to share images of a special place or country. This week Patti is hosting, and she is asking us to fill the frame – what will You be filling Yours with?

Here are some of My filled frames, a variety of choices.

Wooden steps

An umbrella

A quarter of a stone circle

Garlic

Leaves

A poppy

And Princess of the Night

Now Patti, Tina, Amy and I are looking forward to seeing Your filled frames! And before you go – be sure to visit my blog, Leya, next week for Challenge #67!

