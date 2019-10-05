Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #66 – Fill the Frame

Filling the frame offers a sense of completeness, clarity, inclusion, and comfort. We essentially “dive in” and experience the true essence of what the subject has to offer.

Lucas Martin

 

Last week Tina challenged us to share images of a special place or country. This week Patti is hosting, and she is asking us to fill the frame – what will You be filling Yours with?

Here are some of My filled frames, a variety of choices.

Wooden steps

An umbrella

A quarter of a stone circle

gdynia-gdansk-och-sopot-2014-178_copy-e1569485343478.jpg

Garlic

Leaves

A poppy

And Princess of the Night

 

Now Patti, Tina, Amy and I are looking forward to seeing Your filled frames! And before you go – be sure to visit my blog, Leya, next week for Challenge #67!

 

New to Lens-Artists? Click here to learn how to join us. Remember to tag your response Lens-Artists and to link it to Tina’s original post, rather than the reader version, to make sure we can all find you. 

 

