Last week Amy challenged us to share images of the countryside and/or a small town. This week Tina is hosting, and she is ”…asking you to look a bit farther afield. Each of us at some point has visited a place that holds special memories. It may have been a small town, a big city, or even better, an entire country. We’d like you to capture the spirit of a place that is vivid in your memory. What was it that drew you in and why did it capture YOUR heart?”
I guess many of you already know where my heart lies – Iceland. I have been returning to this country again and again, for more than 30 years now. There is no end to the fascination. This is my attempt to find out Why.
The vast, open landscapes
The mountains and glaciers
The fresh air
The volcanoes and geology
The flora
And maybe most of all – the Light
– morning
– evening
– and night
There is so much more of Iceland to love – horses, waterfalls, lava landscapes, hot springs… and beautiful Reykjavik with Hallgrímskirkja of course.
Hopefully you are all inspired by now – Patti, Tina, Amy and I are looking forward to seeing your special places!
7 comments on “Lens-Artists Challenge #65 – Pick a Place and Catch its Spirit”
Now I have to go to Iceland, Ann-Christine! The light is amazing and so is the natural beauty. We just spend a few hours in the airport there last year. It’s time to explore this country. Your shots highlight the beauty of this place! Gorgeous!
I can’t get enough of your posts…these are all amazing!
Iceland is lovely! I have been one time – good to know you are an expert traveler there! I want to rent a car and drive the ring next time 😉
Your love of place comes shining through in your images Ann-Christine. If I never get there I will at least have done so through you my friend! BTW, have you seen the photographs of the Icelandic wild horses done by Drew Doggett? They are amazing. https://drewdoggett.com/collection/in-the-realm-of-legends/
And you too visit the places again and again, why would you waste your money? 😀
Hope you read my post! If so, you know I am just kidding!
btw Great landscapes!
A wonderful place that I will probably never get to see except with you Ann-Christine Thanks for taking me along 🙂
Such a beautiful place! Great captures…