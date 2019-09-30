Lens-Artists Challenge #65 – Pick a Place and Catch its Spirit

Last week Amy challenged us to share images of the countryside and/or a small town. This week Tina is hosting, and she is ”…asking you to look a bit farther afield. Each of us at some point has visited a place that holds special memories. It may have been a small town, a big city, or even better, an entire country. We’d like you to capture the spirit of a place that is vivid in your memory. What was it that drew you in and why did it capture YOUR heart?”

I guess many of you already know where my heart lies – Iceland. I have been returning to this country again and again, for more than 30 years now. There is no end to the fascination. This is my attempt to find out Why.

The vast, open landscapes

The mountains and glaciers

The fresh air

The volcanoes and geology

The flora

And maybe most of all – the Light

– morning

– evening

– and night

There is so much more of Iceland to love – horses, waterfalls, lava landscapes, hot springs… and beautiful Reykjavik with Hallgrímskirkja of course.

Hopefully you are all inspired by now – Patti, Tina, Amy and I are looking forward to seeing your special places!

New to Lens-Artists? Click here to learn how to join us. Remember to tag your response Lens-Artists and to link it to Tina’s original post, rather than the reader version, to make sure we can all find you.