Lens-Artists Challenge #65 – Pick a Place and Catch its Spirit

Last week Amy challenged us to share images of the countryside and/or a small town. This week Tina is hosting, and she is ”…asking you to look a bit farther afield. Each of us at some point has visited a place that holds special memories. It may have been a small town, a big city, or even better, an entire country.  We’d like you to capture the spirit of a place that is vivid in your memory. What was it that drew you in and why did it capture YOUR heart?”

 

I guess many of you already know where my heart lies – Iceland. I have been returning to this country again and again, for more than 30 years now. There is no end to the fascination. This is my attempt to find out Why.

The vast, open landscapes

The mountains and glaciers

The fresh air

The volcanoes and geology

The flora

And maybe most of all – the Light

– morning

– evening

– and night

 

There is so much more of Iceland to love – horses, waterfalls, lava landscapes, hot springs… and beautiful Reykjavik with Hallgrímskirkja of course.

 

Hopefully you are all inspired by now – Patti, Tina, Amy and I are looking forward to seeing your special places!

 

New to Lens-Artists? Click here to learn how to join us. Remember to tag your response Lens-Artists and to link it to Tina’s original post, rather than the reader version, to make sure we can all find you. 

 

 

Annonser

7 comments on “Lens-Artists Challenge #65 – Pick a Place and Catch its Spirit

  1. Now I have to go to Iceland, Ann-Christine! The light is amazing and so is the natural beauty. We just spend a few hours in the airport there last year. It’s time to explore this country. Your shots highlight the beauty of this place! Gorgeous!

    Svara

  3. Iceland is lovely! I have been one time – good to know you are an expert traveler there! I want to rent a car and drive the ring next time 😉

    Svara

  5. And you too visit the places again and again, why would you waste your money? 😀
    Hope you read my post! If so, you know I am just kidding!
    btw Great landscapes!

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.