Friendly Friday – Balconies

Balconies for Friendly Friday – very innovative and fun! Mine are from beautiful Spain and England.

 

Each week the following bloggers will post a new prompt for ‘Friendly Friday‘:

Something to Ponder About and The Snow Melts Somewhere.

9 comments on “Friendly Friday – Balconies

  5. I look at that final one and thought the artist must have have had a drip line of coffee to paint that. Isn’t it awesome. That style of art is intriguing. It makes you look and look and look and never tire of looking as you discover more each time.

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

