Balconies for Friendly Friday – very innovative and fun! Mine are from beautiful Spain and England.
Each week the following bloggers will post a new prompt for ‘Friendly Friday‘:
Something to Ponder About and The Snow Melts Somewhere.
Annonser
Balconies for Friendly Friday – very innovative and fun! Mine are from beautiful Spain and England.
Each week the following bloggers will post a new prompt for ‘Friendly Friday‘:
Something to Ponder About and The Snow Melts Somewhere.
9 comments on “Friendly Friday – Balconies”
Super balconies!
Those are awesome!
Wonderful balconies, Ann Christine. 😍
Ooh, where exactly? Exhilarating finds!
I look at that final one and thought the artist must have have had a drip line of coffee to paint that. Isn’t it awesome. That style of art is intriguing. It makes you look and look and look and never tire of looking as you discover more each time.
Yes, I agree – I like the possibilities to find more and new things every time.
Mesmerizing and fascinating rolled into one.
the one with the mural on the balcony is pretty neat, nice photos
Glad you enjoyed them – I would not mind having a mural on my balcony either (if i’d had one!)