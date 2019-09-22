Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #64 – Countryside – That is Where I Belong

To me, Magical goes well with Countryside – I am a country girl. Even if I love to visit big cities, I know where I belong. This week, Amy is our host, and as I often post about my own countryside, you will get some pieces of Icelandic countryside instead. Iceland is a bit more harsh and rough, and we remember – once Iceland was only for the tough guys.
I consider it the best part of an education to have been born and brought up in the country. – Amos Bronson Alcott
The country is lyric, the town dramatic. When mingled, they make the perfect musical drama. – Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
I long for the countryside. That’s where I get my calm and tranquility – from being able to come and find a spot of green. – Emilia Clarke
I really feel that my body craves to be in the mountains or by the ocean or in the countryside. – Miranda Kerr
I lived in solitude in the country and noticed how the monotony of a quiet life stimulates the creative mind. – Albert Einstein
The country life is to be preferred, for there we see the works of God, but in cities little else but the works of men. And the one makes a better subject for contemplation than the other. – William Penn
Thank you for all your Magical posts last week – they made every day into pure Magic!
Lovely images of such peaceful scenes. The quotes fit perfectly. Each photo with its own story to tell.
Lovely photos and quotes, Ann-Christine. They are so serene and peaceful, good for the mind and soul. Yes, a good place to belong.
Thank you, Miriam – serenity is important for mind and soul. And body. Glad you felt it too!
I’ve grown up a city girl in Hong Kong but I long for the serenity!
Beautiful photos of countryside, calm and peaceful. Wonderful vast space that you can relax and breath fresh air. I love the image of the horses by the lake especially.
Thank you, Amy! A wonderful challenge, and your sweet images are delightful!
💗😊
Beautiful photos! Would love to spend my weekends to get away from the weekday city life.
Thank you – and your images often speak about nature!
Those blue roof tops sure stand out and enjoyed the quotes as the photos then did the talking
Thank you – photos talk better, sometimes.
Indeed they can – which is one of the reasons why we do some of these challenges eh?
Wonderful photos of solitude. ❤ Such peaceful images. Love the quote by Einstein.
So happy to share them! And he was right…
Yes he was. 🙂
Aaah, some wonderful images, A C!
Thank you, Sue! 😀
😊😊💕
They are indeed magical A-C, one day I will get there😊. A beautiful post as always
Thanks, Tina! One day – you will
Amazing place 🙂, nice view ever.