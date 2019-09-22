Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #64 – Countryside – That is Where I Belong

To me, Magical goes well with Countryside – I am a country girl. Even if I love to visit big cities, I know where I belong. This week, Amy is our host, and as I often post about my own countryside, you will get some pieces of Icelandic countryside instead. Iceland is a bit more harsh and rough, and we remember – once Iceland was only for the tough guys.

I consider it the best part of an education to have been born and brought up in the country. – Amos Bronson Alcott

The country is lyric, the town dramatic. When mingled, they make the perfect musical drama. – Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

I long for the countryside. That’s where I get my calm and tranquility – from being able to come and find a spot of green. – Emilia Clarke

I really feel that my body craves to be in the mountains or by the ocean or in the countryside. – Miranda Kerr

I lived in solitude in the country and noticed how the monotony of a quiet life stimulates the creative mind. – Albert Einstein

The country life is to be preferred, for there we see the works of God, but in cities little else but the works of men. And the one makes a better subject for contemplation than the other. – William Penn

Thank you for all your Magical posts last week – they made every day into pure Magic!

Be sure to link to Amy's original post, (Links posted within the Reader are not working correctly) and to use the Lens-Artists tag to help us find you.

As always, Amy, Tina, Patti and I hope you will join us.

 

21 comments on “Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #64 – Countryside – That is Where I Belong

  3. Beautiful photos of countryside, calm and peaceful. Wonderful vast space that you can relax and breath fresh air. I love the image of the horses by the lake especially.

As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

