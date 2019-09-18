Wordless Wednesday Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
13 comments on “Wordless Wednesday”
Vilken fining! 🐾🐾💖
How lovely! What breed is he?
He’s a Lagotto Romagnolo, an Italian truffle dog. No truffles in Sweden though…
He’s gorgeous!
Aaah! Bless the little goofy fellow!
Hihi, I will tell him!
You must!
The picture tells a great story all by itself. Cuteness personified.
I will tell him, Steve!
Cute. But dignified. But, kind of goofy. Oh, did I mention cute?
;-D You did – and he is, my sweet boy. I will ask him about goofy though…
So cute 🐶
Thank you – and a sweet boy as well!