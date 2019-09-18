Tuesday Photo Challenge – Fuzzy
Frank asks us to go fuzzy this week – don’t know if this is fuzzy enough…but I hope so!
7 comments on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Fuzzy”
It is indeed fuzzy Ann-Christine!!!
Nice photo – whatever it is 🙂
Is this a tent or a parachute?
It is an art installation. Looks like a hollow tent that envelops trees and bushes so you will only see their blurred shadows and reflections. You looked inside through a hole the size of…20×20 cm.
Fuzzy and color mystique
A bit mystique is good for all of us ;-D
😊