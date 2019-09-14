Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #63 – Magical – My Magical Garden

Everything is made out of magic, leaves and trees, flowers and birds, badgers and foxes and squirrels and people. So it must be all around us. In this garden – in all the places.
Frances Hodgson Burnett, The Secret Garden

I read The Secret Garden as a young woman, and over the years it has occupied an enchanted and magical place in my heart. Now Autumn has arrived here, where I live in Sweden, and that means There’s a magical tie to the land of our home, which the heart cannot break, though the footsteps may roam. – Eliza Cook.

But Magical can mean so many different things to everyone of us – At Lens-Artists, we have already had Magical Light as a theme, (last year) but this time it is all up to you! What is Magical to you? People, places, things, nature, adventures, moments… – this week we are looking forward to having some of Your magic!

As usual – click on the images to enlarge.

The magical, supernatural force that is with us every second is time. We can’t even comprehend it. It’s such an illusion, it’s such a strange thing. – Anthony Hopkins

Adopt the pace of nature: her secret is patience. – Ralph Waldo Emerson

Picking plums today – waiting for the lovely Comma to finish basking on my ladder…

Garden as though you will live forever.  – William Kent

An oil painting can, maybe, make the magic last forever…

Beauty surrounds us, but usually we need to be walking in a garden to know it – Rumi

Poetry is a fresh morning spider-web telling a story of moonlit hours of weaving and waiting during a night. – Carl Sandburg

I am sure there is Magic in everything, only we have not sense enough to get hold of it and make it do things for us
Frances Hodgson Burnett, The Secret Garden 

Isn’t it enough to see that a garden is beautiful without having to believe that there are fairies at the bottom of it too? – Douglas Adams

– But there are, Fairies dancing in my garden.  Contemplate the lovely writer Roald Dahl’s words:  Those who don’t believe in magic will never find it.

 

Be sure to link to the original post, (Links posted within the Reader are not working correctly) and to use the Lens-Artists tag to help us find you. For instructions on how to join us, click here– and of course be sure to visit Amy’s blog next week for Challenge #64!

As always, Amy, Tina, Patti and I hope you will join us.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9 comments on “Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #63 – Magical – My Magical Garden

  2. Great theme, Ann-Christine. I love The Secret Garden, read it and watched the movie. I have spider webs in my garden every day. By the time I find them, the sun is up and it’s too bright to take photos. I managed to take some at night and some in the day. My garden is magical and I find so much joy in it. I’ll be back with my post!

    Svara

  8. great theme and have I mentioned before that I appreciate how the lens-artists theme is not just ”one” photograph photo challenge – the variety becomes an experience – and nothing wrong with a solid and strong stand alone single photo – but just wanted to say I like how the hosts of LA chose to have meaty posts.

    with that said – liked the various spider web shots – but especial the horizontal one –
    and grapes fresh off the vine – have a magical taste – wish I could sample

    Svara

