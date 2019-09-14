Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #63 – Magical – My Magical Garden

Everything is made out of magic, leaves and trees, flowers and birds, badgers and foxes and squirrels and people. So it must be all around us. In this garden – in all the places.
― The Secret Garden
I read The Secret Garden as a young woman, and over the years it has occupied an enchanted and magical place in my heart. Now Autumn has arrived here, where I live in Sweden, and that means There’s a magical tie to the land of our home, which the heart cannot break, though the footsteps may roam. – Eliza Cook.
But Magical can mean so many different things to everyone of us – At Lens-Artists, we have already had Magical Light as a theme, (last year) but this time it is all up to you! What is Magical to you? People, places, things, nature, adventures, moments… – this week we are looking forward to having some of Your magic!
As usual – click on the images to enlarge.
The magical, supernatural force that is with us every second is time. We can’t even comprehend it. It’s such an illusion, it’s such a strange thing. – Anthony Hopkins
Picking plums today – waiting for the lovely Comma to finish basking on my ladder…
Garden as though you will live forever. – William Kent
An oil painting can, maybe, make the magic last forever…
Beauty surrounds us, but usually we need to be walking in a garden to know it – Rumi
Poetry is a fresh morning spider-web telling a story of moonlit hours of weaving and waiting during a night. – Carl Sandburg
I am sure there is Magic in everything, only we have not sense enough to get hold of it and make it do things for us
― The Secret Garden
Isn’t it enough to see that a garden is beautiful without having to believe that there are fairies at the bottom of it too? – Douglas Adams
– But there are, Fairies dancing in my garden. Contemplate the lovely writer Roald Dahl’s words: Those who don’t believe in magic will never find it.
