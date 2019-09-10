These early Autumn mornings often bring dew and grey skies. In my old apple tree I found triple spider webs behind each other – where was I to set the focus?
Frank from Dutch goes the Photo’s Tuesday Photo Challenge: Focus
20 comments on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Focus”
Fabulous 🙂
Thank you, Brian.
One of the reasons I love dew/rain is that it often highlights the webs that would usually be overlooked. These are amazing, especially the one in the back that looks like a rope!
janet
Thank you, Janet! Very unusual for me this – and in my own garden!
Perfection!
Thank you kindly!
Wow! What a find and what a great photograph!
So glad you liked it! I had never seen anything like it before! Three giant nets in a row.
This really speaks of autumn. Lovely.
😊
What a marvel. Quite a challenge to capture, and splendidly done!
Thank you for a lovely comment, Celia!
Oh, my! Great eye and great shot. 😊
Lucky morning!
Niccee click..
Great find, A C!
Thanks , Sue. I am afraid today’s heavy rains will have wiped them all away..
Oh dear…
Great capture Ann-Christine, three focus!!!
😀