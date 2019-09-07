This week Patti is our host, and she challenges us to find silhouettes. If you look for them – they are there, everywhere!
My recent visit to Szczecin, Poland, brought some really good opportunities for silhouettes as well. The harbour trip was one of them. I also fell in love with an Angel…
Finally, we had to say goodbye to Swedish summer last week – until next year!
Thank you, Tina, for the lovely Precious Pets challenge. And thank you all participants for gorgeous – and sometimes quite hilarious – entries!
Be sure to link to the original post, (Links posted within the Reader are not working correctly) and to use the Lens-Artists tag to help us find you. For instructions on how to join us, click here– and of course be sure to visit my blog, Leya, next week for Challenge #63!
As always, Tina, Patti, Amy, and I hope you will join us.
10 comments on “Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #62 Silhouettes”
These are beautiful A-C. Especially liked the B&W treatment on the opener
Harbours are interesting – for many reasons! Thank you!
Ah, a lovely selection here, A C!
Thank you so much, Sue – I will pop over to you!
hi a. c., wonderful pictures for the theme,
i like everyone very much.
greetings robert
So glad you liked them, Robert! Thank you for a lovely comment!
Beautiful. Your sunset shots in particular and stunning.
Glad to share them, Su. Some nights you remember…
A lovely farewell to summer ….
Thank you – Autumn arrived overnight here.