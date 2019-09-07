Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #62 Silhouettes

This week Patti is our host, and she challenges us to find silhouettes. If you look for them – they are there, everywhere!

My recent visit to Szczecin, Poland, brought some really good opportunities for silhouettes as well. The harbour trip was one of them. I also fell in love with an Angel…

Finally, we had to say goodbye to Swedish summer last week – until next year!

Thank you, Tina, for the lovely Precious Pets challenge. And thank you all participants for gorgeous – and sometimes quite hilarious – entries!

