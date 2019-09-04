Wordless Wednesday Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
7 comments on “Wordless Wednesday”
Lots and lots of steps! When I was a child my mother used to take us to a park with a stair case like that which seemed endless…until we reached the top. 🙂
Mmm, brings our precious memories. Sometimes I still think they are endless, my knees are telling me…
And did you climb all those steps?
No…just happened upon them beside the road!
Ah, very good!
That’s a lot of steps! They look lovely in the shade of the big trees.
They do – and I did not see the man until the pictures came up on my PC!