Tuesday Photo Challenge – Fall

Tuesday Photo Challenge – Fall

For Frank this week – my pick is an iconic mountain in Iceland, Kirkjufell. At Kirkjufellfossar we were greeted with rain, but still a neverending stream of tourists who wanted their own copy of this spectacular place. Somehow I am rather happy with the rain falling, and with the ”fallen” icon. Of course I knew I would never get one of those magical shots of this mountain and the ”Church Falls” – I just wanted my own copy, like any other tourist.

I hope you enjoy the Falls too – at least they look totally different from all the glamorous magazines I have seen!

Annonser

12 comments on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Fall

    • Very glad you liked it despite the rain. And I guess it sits rather high up on any real photographers list! And everyone who knows about it without being a photographer as well.

      Svara

    • It is – I have seen sooooo many images of this icon that are absolutely gorgeous! Sunrise, sunset, glorious skies, night, early morning – anything. But never a rainy day like mine! Unique ;-D

      Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.