Tuesday Photo Challenge – Fall
For Frank this week – my pick is an iconic mountain in Iceland, Kirkjufell. At Kirkjufellfossar we were greeted with rain, but still a neverending stream of tourists who wanted their own copy of this spectacular place. Somehow I am rather happy with the rain falling, and with the ”fallen” icon. Of course I knew I would never get one of those magical shots of this mountain and the ”Church Falls” – I just wanted my own copy, like any other tourist.
I hope you enjoy the Falls too – at least they look totally different from all the glamorous magazines I have seen!
12 comments on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Fall”
Kirkjufellfossar is another place on my photography bucket list. I like this image, Frank.
Very glad you liked it despite the rain. And I guess it sits rather high up on any real photographers list! And everyone who knows about it without being a photographer as well.
Fascinating landscape and you’ve captured a really lovely photo. I see Sue used the word ”fascinating” too!
Thank you! Glad you liked the landscape!
What a fascinating mountain!
It is – I have seen sooooo many images of this icon that are absolutely gorgeous! Sunrise, sunset, glorious skies, night, early morning – anything. But never a rainy day like mine! Unique ;-D
I so want to go to Iceland… It looks so beautiful and wild.
Two fitting words, Kelly! Go if you get the opportunity!
It looks magical
It does in all brochures and magazines! Glad you still find it magical in rain!
It feels like it’s been raining here for weeks, so we are well used to it🙂
The Green Island!