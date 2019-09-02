Macro Monday – Fading Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
8 comments on “Macro Monday – Fading”
Is this a peonie, Anne-Christine? Love the voluptuous petals.
It is a begonia tuberhybrida – very big and beautiful. I have two orange ones as well.
That’s amazing, so different from the common and garden variety. What a beauty.
Love it too. Standing in the shadows the white shows off!
Still elegant and regal.
Going with style!
Fading, but doing it so beautifully.
💚