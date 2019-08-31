Lens-Artists Challenge #61 – Precious Pets

In the header, Mille (no longer with us) and Totti – dearly loved by my mother too. She still walks with me and the dogs every day. My last three dogs have all been of the breed Lagotto Romagnolo.

This week Tina is our host, and she has chosen a theme very accurate for many of us – Precious Pets. I have had many pets in my life, but I will post only my favorite choices. Otherwise I would fill your week!

If having a soul means being able to feel love and loyalty and gratitude, then animals are

better off than a lot of humans – James Herriot

In Homer’s Odyssey (c. 8th century BC), upon Odysseus’ return after 20 years, his beloved dog Argos is the only individual to recognize him.

Milo

Pets are humanizing. They remind us we have an obligation and responsibility to preserve and nurture and care for all life – James Cromwell

A lovely young man and his dog, Westmannaeyar, Iceland
Man’s best friend” is a common phrase about domestic dogs, referring to their millennia-long history of close relations, loyalty, and companionship with humans. The first recorded use of a related phrase is by Frederick the Great of Prussia, 18th century.

 

Outside of a dog, a book is a man’s best friend. Inside of a dog it’s too dark to read – Groucho Marx

Old Mr Marx might have a good point though…not everyone can have a dog…but there are alternatives!

Since I left home, more than 40 years ago, I have always had dogs, but when I grew up, we had cats. All of them were lost too soon, either run over by a car or just disappeared in the forest. The sorrow of losing them, and the fact that I wanted a companion on my walks, made me go for dogs instead. The two cats below both live in Heimaey, Vestmannaeyar. I believe their breed is Norwegian Forest cat.

Cats choose us; we don’t own them —Kristin Cast

Cats have it all – admiration, an endless sleep, and company only when they want it – Rod McKuen

A horse is a thing of beauty… none will tire of looking at him as long as he displays himself in his splendor – Xenophon

As a teenager, I was a horse addict and spent much time at the stable. Nowadays I only ride horses when we visit Iceland.

The Icelandic is a ”five-gaited” breed, known for its sure-footedness and ability to cross rough terrain.

The first additional gait is a four-beat lateral ambling gait known as the tölt. The breed also performs a pace called a skeið, flugskeið or ”flying pace”. It is used in pacing races, and is fast and smooth, with some horses able to reach up to 30 miles per hour (48 km/h)

The Icelandic horse comes in a wide variety of colours as well, and the Icelandic language includes more than 100 names for various colours and colour patterns of their horses. I find them all very beautiful…

…but this combination is My favorite

Thank you for all your inspiring Frames last week!  –  and thank you, Amy, for all the fun with this challenge!

And, be sure to link to the original post, (Links posted within the Reader are not working correctly) and to use the Lens-Artists tag to help us find you. For instructions on how to join us, click here– and of course be sure to visit Patti’s Pilotfish blog next week for Challenge #62.

Welcome to the challenge!

 

