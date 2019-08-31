Lens-Artists Challenge #61 – Precious Pets

In the header, Mille (no longer with us) and Totti – dearly loved by my mother too. She still walks with me and the dogs every day. My last three dogs have all been of the breed Lagotto Romagnolo.
This week Tina is our host, and she has chosen a theme very accurate for many of us – Precious Pets. I have had many pets in my life, but I will post only my favorite choices. Otherwise I would fill your week!
better off than a lot of humans – James Herriot
In Homer’s Odyssey (c. 8th century BC), upon Odysseus’ return after 20 years, his beloved dog Argos is the only individual to recognize him.
Pets are humanizing. They remind us we have an obligation and responsibility to preserve and nurture and care for all life – James Cromwell
Outside of a dog, a book is a man’s best friend. Inside of a dog it’s too dark to read – Groucho Marx
Old Mr Marx might have a good point though…not everyone can have a dog…but there are alternatives!
Since I left home, more than 40 years ago, I have always had dogs, but when I grew up, we had cats. All of them were lost too soon, either run over by a car or just disappeared in the forest. The sorrow of losing them, and the fact that I wanted a companion on my walks, made me go for dogs instead. The two cats below both live in Heimaey, Vestmannaeyar. I believe their breed is Norwegian Forest cat.
Cats choose us; we don’t own them —Kristin Cast
Cats have it all – admiration, an endless sleep, and company only when they want it – Rod McKuen
A horse is a thing of beauty… none will tire of looking at him as long as he displays himself in his splendor – Xenophon
As a teenager, I was a horse addict and spent much time at the stable. Nowadays I only ride horses when we visit Iceland.
The Icelandic is a ”five-gaited” breed, known for its sure-footedness and ability to cross rough terrain.
The first additional gait is a four-beat lateral ambling gait known as the tölt. The breed also performs a pace called a skeið, flugskeið or ”flying pace”. It is used in pacing races, and is fast and smooth, with some horses able to reach up to 30 miles per hour (48 km/h)
The Icelandic horse comes in a wide variety of colours as well, and the Icelandic language includes more than 100 names for various colours and colour patterns of their horses. I find them all very beautiful…
…but this combination is My favorite
Thank you for all your inspiring Frames last week! – and thank you, Amy, for all the fun with this challenge!
I am still a horse addict but also love dogs and cats.
Wonderful photos and very apt quotes
Thank you so much, Sheree! Pets occupy a great deal of my time and heart.
What a beautiful post, A-C. You have a wonderful collection of animals here. Your shots of Iceland (and the horses) are fabulous. The rust/roan color of the horse by the fence is gorgeous! I know a lot of people who would love to have that color hair! I am not surprised you included pictures of Mille and Totti. I know how much you love your dogs.
So glad you liked the post, Patti! And how could I not include my own pets! When it comes to hair colour – I understand people who would die for that colour…
:). :). Of course you have to include Mille and Totti….just like I included Max!!
😀 ♥♥♥
Beautiful post, Ann Christine! I still remember your sweet Mille and Totti from your posts. I love these horse photos you captured in Iceland. 🙂 When I saw the link sign, I thought you linked the Pets to my site. Sorry for causing the confusion.
OK, confusion cleared! Thank you!
What a beautiful post A-C; of course the Icelandic horses are amazing but so too are your little lagottos ! I laughed at Mr. Marx’s quote so you get a star for that one :-). I too had a cat that escaped into the road never to be seen again. My dad told me it ran away as he was afraid it would break my heart (it would have!). I only learned many years later that dad found the cat and took care of it so I wouldn’t know. A sad but sweet memory.
Happy to have earned a star, Tina! And I understand your sweet father – maybe that is what really happened to all my lost cats as well? – nobody told me. Some that were run over I found myself.
That would be especially hard AC
It was. I still remember the sight.
Love them all, but the horses most of all (no surprise, I know). Your dogs were/are so adorable and the tail on that first cat is quite something.
janet
I knew you would – in fact I love those horses incredibly much too!
These are all beautiful animals!
Thank you!