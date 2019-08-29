Djupalónsandur beach lets you meet sea, rocks and the remains of the British trawler Epine – that went down off the coast in 1948.
And of course there are enigmatic lava formations. You get a glimpse of snowcapped Snaefellsjökull volcano through the holes.
Once this bay was home to one of the most prolific fishing villages on the Snæfellsnes peninsula. Today this area is uninhabited.
Except for the old rusty debris from Epine, four lifting stones still lie on the sands of Djúpalónssandur, in olden days used by fishermen to test their strength. Today tourists and children roam the beach to look at the rusty pieces, and many of them test their abilities – and possibilities – of getting hired as seamen…
This was quite a special walk where many thoughts were coming and going… The harsh lives of seafarers and society changing fast. And, will there be any fish in the sea for our children?
13 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Iceland, Life on Earth and at Sea”
Beautiful images as always – it really seems a fascinating place to visit.
Love the last photo and little Mr Strongman 🙂
Haha, yes, he tried hard…thanks, Brian!
I think you meant the area is uninhabited today, A C… it really is remote, but has it’s own beauty
Thank you, Sue, for the correcting note!
Sorry to pick up on it, but I find I just notice inconsistencies!!
Good old teacher!
It’s an extreme place, isn’t it, with stark beauty! 🙂 🙂 Here I walk daily beside a river and sea teaming with fish, and I wonder how they can keep on multiplying with fish on so many plates in the restaurants.
Then it is wonderful down there! In our Östersjön, the fish is sick and pregnant women are advised not to eat it. 😦
That’s awful! Do you know what is the cause?
There are pesticides and the water is polluted…
We are surrounded on two sides by the Atlantic, which gives us some immunity, but I suppose it’s only a matter of time. 😦
😦