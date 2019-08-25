You don’t need a framework. You need a painting, not a frame. – Klaus Kinski
I guess most of us love things framed to help us follow lines and reveal the artist’s intentions with his/her work. At least if we put them on our wall at home or go to an exhibition. Now Amy challenges us to consider framing – and in my selection (from Stettin all except the header) I try to show some very different ones as well. An important thing to remember is, that a frame doesn’t have to look like a frame, and it does not have to apply to the whole picture either.
I’ve often noticed that we are not able to look at what we have in front of us, unless it’s inside a frame – Abbas Kiarostami
Thank you for all your inspiring Angles last week! – and thank you, Amy, for a beautiful set of frames and for all the fun with this challenge!
9 comments on “Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #60: Framing the Shot”
Thank you for the uniqueness you have inspired with your photography. I particular love your frames, inside your frame, inside your frames.
Love the KasyListy and the staircase….and the header image,A C
Amazing shots – that bathroom one mystifies me! All the architectural ”frames” work so well. Great choices for this week. So much beauty is captured 🙂
These are all marvelous Ann-Christine. How very clever you were to see the fantastic shot in a simple bathroom!!! Your quotes this week are also truly perfect for the challenge
A beautiful variety of frames Ann-Christine, I especially love the natural frame in your first image 🙂💖🍃 xxx
W.O.W. these framing shots… The b&w is stunning, shooting in a lady’s room (I’m guessing), blew me away… Thank you for the slides. I so enjoy this set of framing. Thank you, Ann-Christine!
I really like your selections for this prompt. I especially like the one with the Ferris wheel in the background. You’ve highlighted multiple frames captured in that photo, such exquisite composition. You’ve inspired me to look at framing from a new perspective!
Loved the pics Leya. The stairs are awesomely captured. I also loved the little quote in the beginning. It’s so important to focus on the painting, not the frame!
Great pics, Leya 😁 Love the big wheel through the columns!!!