Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #60: Framing the Shot

You don’t need a framework. You need a painting, not a frame. – Klaus Kinski

I guess most of us love things framed to help us follow lines and reveal the artist’s intentions with his/her work. At least if we put them on our wall at home or go to an exhibition. Now Amy challenges us to consider framing – and in my selection (from Stettin all except the header) I try to show some very different ones as well. An important thing to remember is, that a frame doesn’t have to look like a frame, and it does not have to apply to the whole picture either.

You don’t buy a Picasso because you love the frame – Joss Whedonm

Photography is about finding out what can happen in the frame. When you put four edges around some facts, you change those facts – Garry Winogrand

What counts isn’t the frame, it’s what you put in it – Otto Preminger

I’ve often noticed that we are not able to look at what we have in front of us, unless it’s inside a frame – Abbas Kiarostami

Detta bildspel kräver JavaScript.

I have a European frame of mind and Europe is my home – Andrea Bocelli

 

Thank you for all your inspiring Angles last week!  –  and thank you, Amy, for a beautiful set of frames and for all the fun with this challenge!

Most importantly, remember to TAG your post “Lens-Artists ” so it appears in the Reader.
Welcome to the challenge!

 

Annonser

9 comments on “Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #60: Framing the Shot

  4. These are all marvelous Ann-Christine. How very clever you were to see the fantastic shot in a simple bathroom!!! Your quotes this week are also truly perfect for the challenge

    Svara

  5. A beautiful variety of frames Ann-Christine, I especially love the natural frame in your first image 🙂💖🍃 xxx

    Svara

  6. W.O.W. these framing shots… The b&w is stunning, shooting in a lady’s room (I’m guessing), blew me away… Thank you for the slides. I so enjoy this set of framing. Thank you, Ann-Christine!

    Svara

  7. I really like your selections for this prompt. I especially like the one with the Ferris wheel in the background. You’ve highlighted multiple frames captured in that photo, such exquisite composition. You’ve inspired me to look at framing from a new perspective!

    Svara

  8. Loved the pics Leya. The stairs are awesomely captured. I also loved the little quote in the beginning. It’s so important to focus on the painting, not the frame!

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.