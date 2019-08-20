Keys come in many shapes –
For Frank this week – a Key to my heart and attention found in the streets of Stettin last week – Forestforever.
3 comments on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Key”
I checked out the link given at the bottom of that poster and was fascinated with what I saw in the artist’s portfolio.
That’s absolutely beautiful!
Thank you! I thought so too.