I just had to join in the Friday Photo fun again, Amanda – Remote – my favorite place to be! But this Light house was the most remote one I have ever been to. I knew there was to stand an orange light house on the westernmost point of the Snaefellsnes peninsula, and talked my husband into driving there. I almost came to regret it – we drove for hours in the black lava fields on a Very Bumpy gravel road.
The Lighthouse was visible from afar, but we seemed never to get there…but finally!
This photography challenge is posted every Friday by
Amanda from Something to Ponder About, and
Snow from The Snow Melts Somewhere.
12 comments on “Friendly Friday Photo Challenge – Remote”
The extraordinary scenery made that bumpy road worth your while!
It may be a long way away, but it’s quite bright and cheerful.
janet
An orange lighthouse is the first for me and the photograph fits the prompt to the T.
The orange really stands out!
It does. I did not think it would really be that heavy orange – but it was.
Well worth the drive 🙂 Hope you weren’t shaken up too much Ann-Christine
My husband was rather ”sour” – he did not think much of it…I rather liked it though…but I did not drive the car ;-D
He probably thought of the damage the road was doing to the car and wheels
I think so too…and a waste of time…
Never a waste of time being with your beloved 🙂
Impressive shades of colours! 🙂
It was! So unreal with that orange in all the black lava.