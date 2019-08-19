I just had to join in the Friday Photo fun again, Amanda – Remote – my favorite place to be! But this Light house was the most remote one I have ever been to. I knew there was to stand an orange light house on the westernmost point of the Snaefellsnes peninsula, and talked my husband into driving there. I almost came to regret it – we drove for hours in the black lava fields on a Very Bumpy gravel road.

The Lighthouse was visible from afar, but we seemed never to get there…but finally!

This photography challenge is posted every Friday by

Amanda from Something to Ponder About, and

Snow from The Snow Melts Somewhere.