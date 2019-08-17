Last week Patti used a lovely old English rhyme for the challenge – this week we would love to see your interpretation of what difference angles can do… for our perception of the world.

I was a teacher for many years, and my classes often discussed today’s society, history or literature. For better understanding of other people’s opinions, I used to give a simple example using the numbers 6 and 9. Depending on where you sit or stand, it might be 9 or 6 that you see. If you are not wise enough to envision how the person sitting at the other side of the table might see it, you will always have some trouble understanding other people’s point of view. (The world today… and forever?)

The importance of different ways of seeing the same object, thing, person, happening…cannot be overestimated. And now I hope you will have some fun with it too!

Angles is the challenge!

If you find you have no time to photograph something new from different angles, I am sure you have pictures in your archives to use – because, I guess many camera people work just like I do… Every year I take pictures of the same house, the same people, the same forest… but maybe just not from the same angle!

My choices are two: One sand sculpture from the Denmark exhibition –

– and one sculpture from Stykkishólmur, Iceland.

The fascinating thing is that these two are totally different and so are their messages. But, both sculptures need you to walk around them to get the details, the picture, the whole story, the complete message. So, what would Your interpretation be?

We are looking forward to seeing all your fascinating Angles!

Thank you, Patti, for last week’s challenge, Something old, new, borrowed and blue that really got us thinking – So many creative posts from you all!

Saturday, August 24. For more information on how to join the Lens-Artists Photo Challenges, c Amy will host the next challenge on