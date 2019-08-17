Last week Patti used a lovely old English rhyme for the challenge – this week we would love to see your interpretation of what difference angles can do… for our perception of the world.
I was a teacher for many years, and my classes often discussed today’s society, history or literature. For better understanding of other people’s opinions, I used to give a simple example using the numbers 6 and 9. Depending on where you sit or stand, it might be 9 or 6 that you see. If you are not wise enough to envision how the person sitting at the other side of the table might see it, you will always have some trouble understanding other people’s point of view. (The world today… and forever?)
The importance of different ways of seeing the same object, thing, person, happening…cannot be overestimated. And now I hope you will have some fun with it too!
Angles is the challenge!
If you find you have no time to photograph something new from different angles, I am sure you have pictures in your archives to use – because, I guess many camera people work just like I do… Every year I take pictures of the same house, the same people, the same forest… but maybe just not from the same angle!
My choices are two: One sand sculpture from the Denmark exhibition –
– and one sculpture from Stykkishólmur, Iceland.
The fascinating thing is that these two are totally different and so are their messages. But, both sculptures need you to walk around them to get the details, the picture, the whole story, the complete message. So, what would Your interpretation be?
We are looking forward to seeing all your fascinating Angles!
Thank you, Patti, for last week’s challenge, Something old, new, borrowed and blue that really got us thinking – So many creative posts from you all!
Have you seen these:
- At Bend Branches you get a lovely garden tour
- Mike Ross of Photography OCD sends us an amazing blue boy and his horses
- A real wedding and more at Gracy’s of Artsy-Foxy-Gracy
- Wendy of Dream on Farm sends messages of new life for old things
18 comments on “Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #59 – Angles”
Here is my take on this challenge posted on my relatively new photography blog: https://chava61photography.photo.blog/2019/08/18/lens-artists-photo-challenge-59-angles/
Great challenge Ann-Christine and a wonderful pictures!!!
I’m amazed by the sand sculpture A-C!! I even found a video online and sent it to some friends. Excellent challenge on which I took a different approach—how appropriate 😊😊 https://travelsandtrifles.wordpress.com/2019/08/17/lens-artists-challenge-59-angles/
The sand sculptures are amazing!!
Here is our entry: https://iballrtw.com/2019/08/17/head-of-franz-kafka/
Another interesting challenge. The sand sculptures are amazing
Wowwww. Excellent choices!
https://fairplay740.wordpress.com/2019/08/17/lens-artists-challenge-59-angles/
I hadn’t realised how big the sand sculptures were until I saw the people in the shot.
I thought for a moment you’d popped to the Algarve when I wasn’t looking! There’s a big sand sculpture park there and some of the creations are so clever. 🙂 🙂 Good theme, Ann-Christine! Viveka often uses angles to produce really interesting shots.
Oh, fabulous, I’ll see what I can come up with….
This is a great photo lesson of how we can get details and pictures from different angles. Fabulous photos of the sand sculpture. Love the sculpture from Iceland.
Thank you, AC for another cool challenge!
I used this one before for one of Cee’s Photo challenges but I think it really captures the topic. https://photographyocd.com/2019/06/27/the-greenhouse-effect/
Hi, Ann-Christine. A wonderful challenge and images, as well. Those sand sculptures are fantastic. It’s so true that a change in angle or perspective totally changes our interpretation. I like your explanation to your students on shifting perspectives. Great point. 🙂
hi a. c., great, interesting and wonderful idea for week theme here is my post for the challenge, https://wp.me/p2AvI7-3cK.
greetings robert
[…] lens-artists photo challenge […]
Great theme: one I can certainly relate to. I love your images, and the message. Thanks Ann-Christine.
Wonderful post, theme and photos, Leya! I often take pictures from different angles, too. I’ll dig into my archives 🙂