Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge: Trees
Trees – My Life, and the whole World´s Life is depending on them. In the header, one of the last shots of the forest I always photograph during all seasons. Two days ago I went there on coming home from a week in Poland. The whole forest is down – my heart aches, and my eyes cry –
Annonser
10 comments on “CFFC – Trees”
Första bilden är så bra
Solen som kommer fram mellan träden är så fint
Stunning!
Beautiful images!
Exquisite photographs Leya!
What an awful shock that must have been. Heartbreaking. The watershed I visit often has areas clear cut but it is being managed for water use so I am not shocked when I see it, just disappointed. But if a favorite forest was cut as you see I would be devastated. So sorry, Ann-Christine.
Beautiful images, AC! ”The whole forest is down”, how shocking… what happened?
The first is my favourite.
What happened to the forest, Ann-Christine?
That must have been a horrible shock. Feeling sad for you.
Nice, I think a lot of people had fun with the Trees challenge.