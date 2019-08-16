CFFC – Trees

Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge: Trees

Trees – My Life, and the whole World´s Life is depending on them. In the header, one of the last shots of the forest I always photograph during all seasons. Two days ago I went there on coming home from a week in Poland. The whole forest is down – my heart aches, and my eyes cry –

10 comments on “CFFC – Trees

  5. What an awful shock that must have been. Heartbreaking. The watershed I visit often has areas clear cut but it is being managed for water use so I am not shocked when I see it, just disappointed. But if a favorite forest was cut as you see I would be devastated. So sorry, Ann-Christine.

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

