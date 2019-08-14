Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #58: Something Old, New, Borrowed and Blue

Patti’s challenge this week is for us to find Something Old, New, Borrowed and Blue – or at least some of these. It is a very old saying, in Sweden as well, that worn on your wedding day, these will bring you luck and happiness in life.

So, I chose Nature for this challenge. To me, in winter clothes, she looks as pure as a bride on her wedding day.

The old oak tree all dressed in white…

…and the winter twigs in borrowed new feathers – a short lived beauty – shimmering against the blue sky.

Finally, the remains of my father’s old house, hidden in the white forest.

 

The opening image is a favorite photo of starlings, borrowed some years ago from my friend Jane Tomlinson.

 

Welcome to join in the challenge! Remember to tag your post with Lens-Artists to help us find you in the Reader.  We’ve had some trouble with pingbacks, so tagging will help everyone find your post. For next week, challenge #59,  – I (Leya) will be your host.

 

