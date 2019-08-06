Tuesday Photo Challenge – Overhead

Nothing beats Nature – but –

For Frank – maybe the most strange and sweetest wonderful works of art over my head…

The ice chandelier at the Ice Hotel, Sweden.

The lovely, painted bookstore in Vilnius, Lithuania. (Not exactly the Long Room, but…a piece of magic still…)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Annonser

13 comments on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Overhead

  2. What a lovely bookstore, but my favorite shot is the first one of the clouds. I like the similarity between the flat, grey water and shore and the sort of flat, grey clouds sandwiching the rest of the shot.

    janet

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.