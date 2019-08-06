Nothing beats Nature – but –
For Frank – maybe the most strange and sweetest wonderful works of art over my head…
The ice chandelier at the Ice Hotel, Sweden.
The lovely, painted bookstore in Vilnius, Lithuania. (Not exactly the Long Room, but…a piece of magic still…)
Annonser
13 comments on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Overhead”
Three beautiful images. I won’t even try to choose a favourite 😀
What a lovely bookstore, but my favorite shot is the first one of the clouds. I like the similarity between the flat, grey water and shore and the sort of flat, grey clouds sandwiching the rest of the shot.
janet
Great choices for overhead, AC! Love the bookstore image. 🙂
Like everyone else, I love the bookstore; as a meteorologist, love the clouds 😁
Something for everyone, I hope!
Nice … and lovely!
Thank you, Viveka!
That bookstore is amazing! What a grand place.
Glad you love it too, Steve – it was a real gem.
What a beautiful space inside the bookstore!
Wonderful, isn’t it! I forgot all about the books – only looked at the paintings!
LOVE that Lithuanian bookstore, AC!
😀