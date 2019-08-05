Lens-Artists Challenge #57 – Taking a Break

Once a year, go somewhere you have never been beforeDalai Lama 

Tina allows us all to take a break this week, and I am just back from a lovely break together with my family. The best way for me to enjoy life!

We went to Denmark this weekend, the whole family, and watched the Danish wake-board championships together with many enthusiasts.

The weather was great, and the competitors skilled.

The only means of transport needed in summer!

Afterwards we decided to go for the sand sculpture exhibitions – and they were spectacular too. But, what I enjoyed the most, was being together with my children.

Find what brings you joy and go there. –  Jan Phillips

On coming home this afternoon, I walk in my garden, among the flowers, listening to the late summer fluttering of tiny wings.

The Painted Lady is watching me, closely.

When she turns around, I admire her intricate outfit. And I feel good.

 

Welcome to join in the challenge! Remember to tag your post with Lens-Artists to help us find you in the Reader.  We’ve had some trouble with pingbacks, so tagging will help everyone find your post. For next week, challenge #58 – Patti will be your host.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Annonser

16 comments on “Lens-Artists Challenge #57 – Taking a Break

  1. It sounds like a lovely trip to Denmark and weather to match. Was anyone you know competing at the championships? Love that last photo of the butterfly in your garden. Simply beautiful.

    Svara

  8. Oh my goodness A-C, this post is simply the best ever!!! What a terrific break you had. I am very envious of your time with your children, and those sand sculptures are simply amazing. Your gorgeous butterflies almost (but not quite) get lost with so much to love in this one!

    Svara

    • Well – I am most certainly happy you liked it! We had some great days together, and now I am having another lovely break – in my garden. Hope you are well too.

      Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.