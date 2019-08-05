Lens-Artists Challenge #57 – Taking a Break

Once a year, go somewhere you have never been before – Dalai Lama
Tina allows us all to take a break this week, and I am just back from a lovely break together with my family. The best way for me to enjoy life!
We went to Denmark this weekend, the whole family, and watched the Danish wake-board championships together with many enthusiasts.
The weather was great, and the competitors skilled.
The only means of transport needed in summer!
Afterwards we decided to go for the sand sculpture exhibitions – and they were spectacular too. But, what I enjoyed the most, was being together with my children.
Find what brings you joy and go there. – Jan Phillips
On coming home this afternoon, I walk in my garden, among the flowers, listening to the late summer fluttering of tiny wings.
The Painted Lady is watching me, closely.
When she turns around, I admire her intricate outfit. And I feel good.
It sounds like a lovely trip to Denmark and weather to match. Was anyone you know competing at the championships? Love that last photo of the butterfly in your garden. Simply beautiful.
Had a good time with you and the family A-C. Thanks for letting me tag along 🙂
What a great time you had with your family, Ann-Christine! The sand sculptures are gorgeous. I would very much love to see them.
I will post some more of only them later on! Glad you liked them.
We are thinking about going to Norway and Sweden in 2020.
Amazing sand sculptures!
They really were!
Yay! Time away with your children, and back home with the natural world in the garden! Marvellous
Yes – so happy about these couple of days!
Good!
Wow… the sand sculptures!! A beautiful and perfect place to take a break. 🏖
It really was – got it all, just what we needed.
Love all the bikes lined up and the wake boarder mid jump 😁
Glad you enjoyed them! There are many bikes in Denmark – the land is totally flat.
Oh my goodness A-C, this post is simply the best ever!!! What a terrific break you had. I am very envious of your time with your children, and those sand sculptures are simply amazing. Your gorgeous butterflies almost (but not quite) get lost with so much to love in this one!
Well – I am most certainly happy you liked it! We had some great days together, and now I am having another lovely break – in my garden. Hope you are well too.