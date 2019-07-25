Thursday Thoughts – The Reykjavik Concert Hall

Harpa is the name of the concert hall and conference center in Reykjavik, Iceland.

The structure consists of a steel framework clad with geometric shaped glass panels of different colours. The distinctive colored glass facade was inspired by the basalt landscape of Iceland.

 

The opening concert was held on May 4, 2011. As this unfortunately this was our last day in Iceland, we could not attend any concert this time.

Harpa was designed by the Danish firm Henning Larsen Architects in co-operation with Danish – Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson.

The building is the first purpose-built concert hall in Reykjavík and it was developed in consultation with artistic advisor Vladimir Ashkenazy and international consultant Jasper Parrott of HarrisonParrot. It houses the Iceland Symphonic Orchestra and the offices of The Icelandic Opera.

Needless to say, I was deeply impressed and in awe. The Icelanders are so aesthetically perfect, and so skilled at every possible art form.

2 comments on "Thursday Thoughts – The Reykjavik Concert Hall

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

