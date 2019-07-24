Tuesday Photo Challenge – Sculpture

Dear Frank, so glad you came back despite the delay!  –  Here comes a ship instead of a plane. I doubt it could have brought you home though…

Iceland, Reykjavik – The Sun Voyager.

The artist is Jón Gunnar Árnason, Sun Voyager is described as a dreamboat, or an ode to the Sun. A dream of hope, progress and freedom.

Tuesday Photo Challenge – Sculpture

    • Thank you – I love this sculpture, it stands so you can give it different angles heading for different directions. So happy you like it!

