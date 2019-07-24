Dear Frank, so glad you came back despite the delay! – Here comes a ship instead of a plane. I doubt it could have brought you home though…
Iceland, Reykjavik – The Sun Voyager.
The artist is Jón Gunnar Árnason, Sun Voyager is described as a dreamboat, or an ode to the Sun. A dream of hope, progress and freedom.
4 comments on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Sculpture”
Nice, smooth lines of this ship! It is beautiful.
Glad you think so too – the Icelanders are very good at art in every direction.
That is stunning!
Thank you – I love this sculpture, it stands so you can give it different angles heading for different directions. So happy you like it!