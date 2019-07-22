For Frank this week – I tried to squeeze in this prompt even if I am not at home (really)…
This farm had a spectacular setting up on a hill, and fleeting dark clouds on the mountains behind it.
4 comments on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Hill”
Lots of drama in the background and a lovely foreground.
janet
Very dramatic!
Beautiful. Iceland?
This is beautiful…and moody. Love it!