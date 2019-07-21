Silent Sunday Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
5 comments on “Silent Sunday”
I completely forgot about Silent Sunday. Thanks for reminding me. Got to go write a post.
Perfect for silent Sunday:)
Isn’t it? Thank you! Too far to go to the ceremony though…
Icelandic silence, I’m guessing?
It is. The Budir church – a classic, much photographed in late evening. We were there in the middle of the day though. Love the black.