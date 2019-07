Wherever you go on Iceland, you will find lonely churches perched on mountain tops, hidden behind towering lava flows – or in fields of lupins. Looking like tiny toys placed there by a playful congregation. Often the little church is clearly visible from afar – but this one was only faintly visible in the fog. (And the lupins are of Alaskan origin…)





Dictionaries might also suggest an informal meaning of Dreamy – delightful; gorgeous. Maybe this last image belongs more in that category – or maybe in both of them. As usual, click to enlarge.