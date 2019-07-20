Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #55 – Dreamy

Endless ocean, blue water, dreamy sky,
tranquil beach, love in the air, mind fly high.
Debasish Mridha

I love Iceland, and spent a week and more there again this July, it was our fifth visit over the years. I love its dreamy, but often rugged atmosphere. They usually have all weathers in one day, and the landscape changes fast – and often dramatically.

A lot of people tell me I’m a bit dreamy, but I like the idea of that. Of being somewhere else.

– Alex Turner

I thought I would share some of that Icelandic dreaminess with you – so this week’s challenge is  – Dreamy.

-2

 

If you go to the dictionary, it says ”having a magical or pleasantly unreal quality; dreamlike.” On our way over the sea to Vestmannaeyar, this huge cliff emerged out of the fog and rain, when suddenly a ray of sun burst out through the heavy clouds and revealed a lonely farm house nesting in that emerald green. Who would have imagined? And who would be able – and want – to live out there? An enigmatic dream unveiled.

 

Wherever you go on Iceland, you will find lonely churches perched on mountain tops, hidden behind towering lava flows – or in fields of lupins. Looking like tiny toys placed there by a playful congregation. Often the little church is clearly visible from afar – but this one was only faintly visible in the fog. (And the lupins are of Alaskan origin…)


Dictionaries might also suggest an informal meaning of Dreamy – delightful; gorgeous. Maybe this last image belongs more in that category – or maybe in both of them. As usual, click to enlarge.

Finally, this window view, in the middle of the night, from Helgafell (Holy mountain). I wonder…were there really two tractors out there – or was I only dreaming?

There are many possibilities hidden in Dreamy – maybe you are given to or indulging in daydreaming? You might even want to illustrate one of your own dreams? Or are you one of those people who suffer from frequent nightmares (though I hope not …)? Now we are looking forward to Your interpretation of the theme Dreamy!

Last week brought us many wonderful details from you all, and thank you Patti for hosting last week’s Detail challenge. Click the link to see her fabulous post from Ravenna! And,  Have you seen these?

 – Sue takes us to wonderful details in wallpapers, furniture and cushions.

– Mike of Photography OCD, sends a spot on message in image and quote.

Tish Farrell lets us peep into the ”guerrilla garden”, a jungle over her fence.

 

Amy will post the next challenge on Saturday, June 27.  For more information on how to join the Lens-Artists Photo Challenges, click here for details. Most importantly, remember to TAG your post “Lens-Artists ” so it appears in the Reader.

 

Annonser

42 comments on “Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #55 – Dreamy

    • Many people associate Dreamy only with beaches and sunsets – I thought it interesting what people might come up with besides that too!

      Svara

  5. I think that Pico might have fit the bill perfectly, Ann-Christine, but I’ve moved on this week. Love your images! Right now I’m sunset dreaming on my roof terrace 🌞🌊⛵💕

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.