Endless ocean, blue water, dreamy sky,
tranquil beach, love in the air, mind fly high.
I love Iceland, and spent a week and more there again this July, it was our fifth visit over the years. I love its dreamy, but often rugged atmosphere. They usually have all weathers in one day, and the landscape changes fast – and often dramatically.
A lot of people tell me I’m a bit dreamy, but I like the idea of that. Of being somewhere else.
– Alex Turner
I thought I would share some of that Icelandic dreaminess with you – so this week’s challenge is – Dreamy.
If you go to the dictionary, it says ”having a magical or pleasantly unreal quality; dreamlike.” On our way over the sea to Vestmannaeyar, this huge cliff emerged out of the fog and rain, when suddenly a ray of sun burst out through the heavy clouds and revealed a lonely farm house nesting in that emerald green. Who would have imagined? And who would be able – and want – to live out there? An enigmatic dream unveiled.
Wherever you go on Iceland, you will find lonely churches perched on mountain tops, hidden behind towering lava flows – or in fields of lupins. Looking like tiny toys placed there by a playful congregation. Often the little church is clearly visible from afar – but this one was only faintly visible in the fog. (And the lupins are of Alaskan origin…)
Dictionaries might also suggest an informal meaning of Dreamy – delightful; gorgeous. Maybe this last image belongs more in that category – or maybe in both of them. As usual, click to enlarge.
Finally, this window view, in the middle of the night, from Helgafell (Holy mountain). I wonder…were there really two tractors out there – or was I only dreaming?
There are many possibilities hidden in Dreamy – maybe you are given to or indulging in daydreaming? You might even want to illustrate one of your own dreams? Or are you one of those people who suffer from frequent nightmares (though I hope not …)? Now we are looking forward to Your interpretation of the theme Dreamy!
42 comments on “Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #55 – Dreamy”
Wonderful dreamy imo, Ann Christine. Live the little church in the mist with the beautiful wildflowers. The tiny people on the beach really make that shot too.
Beautiful images; the little church in the mist has really captured my heart and imagination.
So glad it did – I loved it too. Looking a bit forlorn out there, but rather beautiful in its loneliness.
Beautiful dreamy photos – definitely somewhere I would like to visit.
Many people associate Dreamy only with beaches and sunsets – I thought it interesting what people might come up with besides that too!
Love your Icelandic dreaminess! Beautiful photos of dreamy, AC!
Thank you, Amy! A try to show different ways of ”dreamy” made for different photos!
I think that Pico might have fit the bill perfectly, Ann-Christine, but I’ve moved on this week. Love your images! Right now I’m sunset dreaming on my roof terrace 🌞🌊⛵💕
And a sip! Have a great roof sitting, Jo – and I know Pico would have been perfect!
A truly dreamy place! I can see why you continue to return.
Yes, I will go on returning…to this natural wonderland. Thank you!
My pleasure.
I love the one of the church in the mist! Just beautiful…and very dreamy!
So glad you loved that one – it is so typical Icelandic – and I love it too!
Well, this prompt chimed well, and here’s my post!: https://suejudd.com/2019/07/20/lens-artists-photo-challenge-55-dreamy/
Already popped over, Sue – love it!
Yippee!
Ooh, dreamy’ Love that church! And the lonely farmhouse…off to check the archives!!
Well, glad you liked them – and looking forward to your take on!
😊😊 Hope you like my take…
Oh, yes! Awesome, if that word is still in use!
Well, thank you! I tried to do a bit of thinking!
Always knew you were a thinker;-D
Beautiful photos. Beautiful words. And you know how I feel about ocean horizons…
Oh, I know, Michael….I always love your images. I’d love to be able to photograph like you.
You just did.
That is very kind of you…I think you just made my evening ♥
😊
Gorgeous!
Glad you like them, Dawn!
Struck with awe by that lonely farmhouse image. You nailed it!
That was unreal – and lasted only for a few seconds. So glad I happened to look in that direction!
Love the church just visible through the fog; and the random steering wheel stuck in the ground 🤔
Mmm – do you think it is a buried tractor?
Probably, I blame the rabbits 🤣
;-D
I love these…I also dream in landscapes. Maybe Dream is a place after all.
Thank you, Priscilla, and…I’d like to think so…