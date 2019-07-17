There are so many grand waterfalls in Iceland. Hraunfossar are not the highest falls, but maybe one of the most beautiful ones on the island. The waterfalls are located in the Hallmundarhraun lava field in Borgarfjörður bay, West-Iceland. The white uncountable falls originates from Langjökull glacier, the second largest glacier in Iceland, and run in a cascade series down a lava cliff of about 900 meters wide.

The water cascades down from under Hallmundarhraun lava field and runs into the famous Hvítá (White) river. Hraun means lava and fossar mean waterfalls, so the name basically means Lava Waterfalls.

Don’t they remind a bit of each other? The White Cotton Grass is cascading too.