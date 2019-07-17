There are so many grand waterfalls in Iceland. Hraunfossar are not the highest falls, but maybe one of the most beautiful ones on the island. The waterfalls are located in the Hallmundarhraun lava field in Borgarfjörður bay, West-Iceland. The white uncountable falls originates from Langjökull glacier, the second largest glacier in Iceland, and run in a cascade series down a lava cliff of about 900 meters wide.
The water cascades down from under Hallmundarhraun lava field and runs into the famous Hvítá (White) river. Hraun means lava and fossar mean waterfalls, so the name basically means Lava Waterfalls.
Don’t they remind a bit of each other? The White Cotton Grass is cascading too.
27 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Hraunfossar”
We loved Iceland. I don’t think we saw this waterfall. Looks gorgeous! Thanks for taking us back.
You are welcome! You can never go back too often – our fifth time!
hahahah…I wish. Europe feels so far from Korea. 😦
Love these images, and the connection
💖
Absolutely beautiful. And from your comments about temperature and small numbers of tourists— my kind of place too.
😚
This is a beautiful post, and so refreshing! Thank you!
Thanks for a lovely comment! So glad you feel refreshed – we all need that!
I love this place! 👍😍
Me too!
Oh lovely, Ann-Christine!
Glad you like it! My kind of temperature as well up there – 10-15 degrees C.
I would have to be very thickly dressed to be comfortable in those kinds of temperatures! 😀
I guess! If there is much wind – so will I.
Grand photos, especially that first one!!
janet
Thank you, Janet! I loved that place. Not many tourists – that is my main criteria to feel good about a site. Nature and solitude makes for the best feelings.
I enjoyed the connection you made in regard to the cascading white cotton grass and the waterfalls. Thank you for pointing it out and I see that too.. nice!
♥
Big isn’t always better and your waterfall is stupendous. The sound must be very loud and never ending.
My favorite waterfall is only five feet tall, but has so many cascades from different angles that it is much more interesting, to me anyway, that a giant falls.
I agree – big doesn’t always mean more beautiful. These falls stretch for almost a kilometer, so my photos are only from parts of them. Is your fall on display at your site? I’d love to see it.
Yes it is. Here is one post, but there are many under either Murphy Falls (which I named after my late dog) or Dean Brook (which is its real name).
Very pretty, Ann-C. There is such appeal in the desolate beauty of seeing Iceland. Nice to see what it looks like in summer too.
Yes, Amanda – I do love desolate beauty. My life is so busy with old and not very healthy parents and my work for a magazine – so – that emptiness and serenity feels good.
I can well understand the demands of aging parents, work and family commitments too, Ann-C. Taking some time to re-energize is important. In fact, we are taking off this weekend to do just that as respite from similar demands on our time and energy. But for me, is is just a trip to the beach, not as flash as Iceland this time. 😉
A trip to the beach can do the feeling just as well! Wishing you a relaxing and reloading batteries weekend!
Thank you so much. I hope it to be that way too!