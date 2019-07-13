When you pay attention to detail, the big picture will take care of itself.

– George St-Pierre

First of all – thank you for a marvelous response and encouragement for us to keep going with the challenges! Cheers to you – here we go for year two!

From Patti we are urged to think about details this week. I thought of our travels in Bhutan last spring, and the colourful Tsechu we attended in Paro. So many people, so many faces, so many details. All these people, they make up a great picture together – a picture where you maybe don’t pay attention to the details so much…at first. Sometimes there actually are so many details that you have to decide to really take a closer look. To get the Whole picture.

It’s the details that make people distinct, that make them individuals.

– Howard Lutnick

The difference between something good and something great is attention to detail.

– Charles R. Swindoll

This magnificent temple displays tree carvings of utmost beauty. As I am usually well prepared when traveling, I knew what else to look for – the hanging pouches above the window. They are natural details, not man made. In fact they are bee communities. The bees are free to live there, and the Bhutanese don’t touch them or take away their honey.

Art is all in the details.

– Christian Marclay

Things can happen when you least expect them so you always gotta be prepared. And pay attention to the details. The devil is in the details.

– Lesley Kagen

Abundant details or a few – they all make up the whole picture. What makes you tick? Personally I love both ways, and the combination of man made details and natural ones gives the picture a whole new dimension. I find it fascinating.

Thank you, Patti, for an inspiring challenge – you made me think of details from different angles!

Thank you, Patti, for an inspiring challenge – you made me think of details from different angles!