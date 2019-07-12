Thursday’s Special # Pick a Word in July – Year 4

This week Paula at Lost in Translation is back again with a new word/photo prompt. So happy to join in – this is a favorite of mine! I learn new words and also get the opportunity to see how others interpret them.

Refulgent

Polychromatic

Bight

Nuances

 

 

 

  2. A photography and English lesson in this post, Ann-Christine. The first shot is amazing. The ominous clouds overhead, and the shoreline splitting the image down the centre. Great work as always and happy weekend 🙂

