This June, my mother turned 84, and was celebrated at a renowned restaurant – a wonderful old farm by the name of Humlalyckan. In English that would translate into something like… Bumble Bee Happiness.
And yes – there might be two of them!
Annonser
5 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Birthday”
Ah, your mum looks happy, sounds like a lovely birthday! And the restaurant name is cute, AC
Happy birthday to your mom, A-C. Looks like a lovely place to have a celebration and I love the name.
janet
Belated birthday wishes to your mother. It looks like it was a happy day.
As Brian says: LOVELY!
Lovely 🙂